‘All offseason, this has fueled us.’ UK’s 2017 loss to Florida left a mark.

The Kentucky and Florida coaches are quick to note that 31 years of futility or dominance — depending what side they are on — is not on the current players for either team.
But a 28-27 loss at Kroger Field still does feel personal to UK players who saw a 27-14 lead with 11:33 to go evaporate as the Gators scored twice in the final eight minutes to win it, going ahead on a 5-yard pass with 43 seconds to play.
“It definitely stuck with me this whole offseason,” tight end C.J. Conrad said this week of that loss as the Cats prepare to meet No. 25 Florida at The Swamp on Saturday.
“I was upset like everyone else because I thought we played well enough to win that game, so I also think it’s giving us a lot of confidence going into this year just knowing that we had that game and we lost it,” Conrad added. “At the end of the day, all offseason, this has fueled us. It’s finally that time and we’re excited.”
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops doesn’t bring it up much because the Cats are going against a different staff with some different personnel, but he doesn’t mind them using “whatever we need to use for motivation.”
The loss definitely left a mark, Darin Hinshaw said.
“It was a game where we went in, fought our tails off, came up a little bit short and it hurt,” UK’s co-offensive coordinator said. “Our team hurt from that and we put ourselves in a position to win and we didn’t come out ahead. So we have a lot of motivation to go out and play.”
Knowing how close they came to breaking the 31-game losing streak and knowing that the wounds were self-inflicted and fixable does give the Cats a quiet confidence, linebacker Kash Daniel said.
“Every Saturday, college football is crazy,” he said. “Things happen. Last year for us to come up and lose the way we did and how short we were and knowing we had so many mistakes that could’ve been corrected during the game that we didn’t do. … We’re very confident in how we’re going to approach this game.”
