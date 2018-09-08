The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.
Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.
Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record.
Game two: Against Florida in Kentucky’s 2018 road opener, Snell ran for 175 yards on 27 carries.
For the season: Snell now has rushing games of 125 yards (Central Michigan) and 175 yards (Florida) for a season average of 150 yards a game.
To break the record: After two games, Snell now needs 1,112 yards to eclipse Collins’ career mark. That is an average of 111.2 yards a game over the final 10 contests of the regular season, or 101.1 yards a game if UK adds a bowl game to its season.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
