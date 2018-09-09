‘Watch your mouth,’ indeed. Benny Snell had an answer for pregame slight.

A slight to Benny Snell is a swipe at his soul.
It has become well documented that individuals who have things to say before the game about the junior running back will be hearing from him after the game.
The latest example is Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph, who was asked about Snell’s Southeastern Conference Media Days declaration that he was the best rusher in the SEC.
“He’s all right,” Joseph said. “It ain’t nothing we haven’t seen before. We’ve done played against (Georgia back) Sony Michel and everybody. If you’re better than Sony Michel, you’ve gotta tell me that.”
Snell answered, rushing 27 times for 175 yards as part of the UK ground game, which amassed 303 yards in the 27-16 upset win over the No. 25 Gators on Saturday night.
Joseph’s comments were just part of a pattern of disrespect that Snell discussed after the game.
“Even when we went to shake the captains’ hands, disrespectful,” the junior running back said. “Guys not shaking our hand, saying little comments about me, my team.
“Me saying I’m the best running back at the little Media Day, I feel like there’s a target on my back because the media says it to them. You know what I’m saying? I overcome adversity; this team overcomes adversity. So, watch your mouth. You know what I’m saying? Yeah.”
UK Coach Mark Stoops told Snell not to worry about anything, to just keep running with focus and edge.
“When you do what you do in the SEC you don’t have to say anything,” the Cats coach said he told Snell. “He’s a dynamic back. He gets very, very tough physical yards. Believe me, people in this league respect for him. That’s all that matters.”
With his 175 yards on Saturday night, Snell moved into fifth place all-time on Kentucky’s career rushing list with 2,724 yards, passing Derrick Locke (2,618) and George Adams (2,648).
