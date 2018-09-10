Hurricane Florence could derail UCF’s trip to UNC among other college football games

Hurricane Florence continues barreling its way to the North Carolina and South Carolina, which could play havoc with the college football schedule this weekend.
The hurricane is expected to become a major one by the time it makes landfall Thursday and Friday, according to forecasters.
UCF is in a marquee statement game this week against Atlantic Coast Conference foe UNC. The Tar Heels give the Knights a Power 5 opponent to build their resume as they attempt to win their 16th consecutive game.
School officials have not decided to postpone the game, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Other games impacted by the storm, which is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane, are West Virginia at North Carolina State, Ohio at Virginia, Georgia Southern at Clemson and East Carolina at Virginia Tech.
UCF’s game is slated for a noon kickoff.
Both North and South Carolina as well as Virginia are in a state of emergency as the hurricane approaches.
