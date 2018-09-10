Florida defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who last week guaranteed Florida would continue its win streak against Kentucky, admitted the Cats wanted the win more during an interview Monday.
Florida braggart on loss to UK: ‘They came and slapped us in the mouth’

September 10, 2018 05:46 PM

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, the Florida defensive back who last week guaranteed another Gators’ win over Kentucky, has reassessed his opinion of the Cats.

“They came and slapped us in the mouth,” Gardner Johnson was quoted saying on Monday by GatorCountry.com’s Nick de la Torre on Twitter. “We obviously didn’t want it more (than Kentucky). We lost the game.”

Gardner-Johnson’s bravado made headlines last week. When asked about UK’s losing streak to the Gators, he responded: “It’s 31, right? It’ll be 32 after Saturday.”

On Monday, Gardner-Johnson said he wasn’t concerned about any social media scolding from Kentucky’s fan base. He also predicted his team would rebound. “Trust me.”

Kentucky defeated No. 25 Florida 27-16 in Gainesville on Saturday, the Cats’ first win over the Gators since 1986.

