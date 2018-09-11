Hurricane Florence cancels UCF’s game at UNC

UCF’s football game at North Carolina was canceled Tuesday, due to Hurricane Florence’s continued approach toward the Carolinas, school officials announced in a press release.
UCF and UNC officials are refunding “any tickets purchased through the respective school,” and there’s no need to contact each school’s ticket office, according to the press release.
“First and foremost, our thoughts are with everyone who may be affected by this storm,” UCF athletic director Danny White said in the press release. “The priority must be safety for everyone in the path of the hurricane. Having been through similar situations the past two years, we certainly understand this decision. We wish UNC the best of luck through this storm and for the rest of the year.”
UCF was scheduled to play UNC on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center classifies Hurricane Florence as a Category 4 hurricane.
“Hosting a major college football game is a massive undertaking that on a good day involves fans and thousands of state, local and campus personnel, including public safety officials, traveling from all over the area,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told Yahoo Sports. “The current forecast for both the impact and aftermath of the hurricane would require those officials to divert critical resources from what could be much more significant duties. We can’t know for certain the amount of damage the storm will inflict, but the sensible decision at this time is to not play the game.”
UCF is riding a 15-game winning streak dating back to last year’s undefeated 13-0 campaign. North Carolina is one of several states that declared a state of emergency for Hurricane Florence.
