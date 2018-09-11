Is Benny Snell a legit Heisman contender? A major football website says so.

Is Benny Snell a 2018 Heisman contender? At least one website thinks so.
Pro Football Focus, a premium football analytics website that grades every player and play in major college football each week, published its first Heisman Watch List of the 2018 season on Tuesday. Snell was one of three Southeastern Conference players listed along with Mississippi wide receiver A.J. Brown and Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
“A relative unknown from those outside of Kentucky and us here at PFF, Snell has had a personal vendetta since Day 1 at Kentucky when he was overlooked as a high school recruit,” wrote PFF’s Cam Mellor. “He’s made teams pay by forcing 44 missed tackles each of his first two seasons with the Wildcats and if his two-game sample for this season is any indicator, he’s well on his way to surpassing those marks in 2018.”
UK has never produced a Heisman winner but has had six finalists for the award in its history: Babe Parilli in 1950 and 1951, Steve Meilinger in 1953, Lou Michaels in 1957 and Tim Couch in 1997 and 1998.
The Wildcats won at Florida, 27-16, on Saturday to snap a 31-game losing streak to the Gators. Snell rushed for 175 yards in that victory.
Snell through two games this season has rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 47 carries. The UK junior needs 1,112 yards to pass Sonny Collins’ career rushing record at the school.
