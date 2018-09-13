College coach says ‘I’d cringe a little when our defensive end hit [UCF] quarterback’

Nebraska is up for any challenge, ready to play any team.
Head coach Scott Frost told the Omaha World-Herald the Huskers will play anyone, including UCF.
The Knights had their game this weekend against Power 5 program North Carolina canceled due to Hurricane Florence.
“Personally, I’d cringe a little when our defensive end hit their quarterback,” Frost told the Omaha World-Herald.
The Lincoln Journal Star published Frost’s UCF comments in its entirety:
“We’ll play whoever they get us to play,” Frost said. “I know UCF doesn’t have a true bye week (they play Thursday the following week). The hardest part for me is if anybody on either team got hurt or anything bad happened to any kid on either team, I’d be broken-hearted. I still love those kids that are playing down there at UCF so much. I’m rooting for them.
“It would be a great game. I think it would be an evenly matched game of two really good teams, but personally, I’d cringe a little when our defensive end hit their quarterback, and that’s not how you want to go into a game.”
Frost was UCF’s head coach in 2017 when the Knights went 13-0 and claimed the national championship after beating Auburn in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as the lone Football Bowl Subdivision undefeated program remaining.
McKenzie Milton, a Heisman Trophy candidate for the Knights this season, was UCF’s quarterback under Frost last season.
UCF hasn’t found a replacement for the UNC game yet.
