‘The best us, tonight!’ Kentucky football video relives glory of win over Florida.

Still basking in the glow of Kentucky’s victory over Florida, Kentucky Wildcats TV released a behind-the-scenes video from the game on Thursday that will drench you in the Gatorade and the glory.
The more than four-minute video, posted on Twitter and YouTube Thursday afternoon, takes you from the locker room and warm-ups to the final game balls and celebration after the historic win that ended the Gators’ 31-game streak.
“When we left this room at halftime, each and every one of you knew damn well we were going to come back here victorious. Did you not?” Coach Mark Stoops said in his post-game locker room speech. “That’s the truth.”
The video also includes the emotional moment when Stoops gave a game ball to offensive line coach John Schlarman, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
“That man is sitting there taking five, six hours of chemo, and he’s at every one of your damn practices,” Stoops said. “That is a strong man right there, and you guys play for him.”
