Malik Rosier leads Miami Hurricanes to 49-24 victory over Toledo Rockets at Glass Bowl

The No. 21 Miami Hurricanes were looking very secure with a three-touchdown lead over Toledo in the Glass Bowl.

Then, preseason UM All-American safety Jaquan Johnson went down with a right-hamstring injury late in the second quarter.

Almost bye-bye Miami.

Almost.

Toledo charged back to get within seven points twice, but Miami quarterback Malik Rosier’s outstanding performance prevailed for a 49-24 Hurricanes victory in from a sellout crowd of 28,117.

Rosier accounted for a career-high five touchdowns — three rushing and two passing— in UM’s win.

UM converted two fourth downs, including one for a touchdown, and on the 70-play, 14-play drive that made it 35-21 with 1:28 left in the third quarter The Canes also converted three third downs in the drive.

With 6:17 left in the game, redshirt freshman backup quarterback N’Kosi Perry replaced Rosier.

Rosier completed 13 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He carried eight times for 80 yards and the three scores.

DeeJay Dallas had his first 100-yard rushing game with 110 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries when Perry replaced Rosier.

At that point, Jeff Thomas had five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

The Canes (2-1) took a 7-0 lead after a 5-yard Rosier touchdown culminated their longest scoring drive of the season — 12 plays for 76 yards — with 8:11 left in the first quarter.





The drive was punctuated by a reverse to Thomas, who sprinted 19 yards to the Toledo 15-yard line. Two subsequent Dallas rushes netted 10 yards, and Rosier dashed into the end zone for the score.

UM’s next touchdown came with 12:27 left in the first half, and it was Thomas again who helped highlight the five-play, 61-yard drive with a touchdown catch in the end zone on a perfectly lofted 38-yard Rosier pass. UM 14, Toledo 0.

Rosier barreled 2 yards through the middle for his second rushing touchdown to make it 21-0 with 2:56 left in the half to end a seven-play drive in which sophomore Dallas dazzled with 45 yards on four rushes.

But it was plenty enough time for Toledo to mount an 8-play, 65-yard scoring drive to narrow the margin to 21-7 at halftime. Toledo receiver Diontae Johnson scored on Mitchell Guadagni’s 7-yard pass that skimmed off the fingers of UM linebacker Shaq Quarterman.





Trajan Bandy had an interception for UM in the final quarter.

This story will be updated.