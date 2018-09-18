Season-ending surgery for UM tight end, and two key players missing from Canes practice

The University of Miami has lost another player to surgery, and the depth was already lacking at this position.

The Hurricanes announced Tuesday that 6-6, 245-pound sophomore tight Brian Polendey will undergo surgery for a right-knee injury “and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

“Polendey will undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center,’’ the UM release said. “Polendey, a native of Denton, Texas, played in Miami’s first two games of the season, catching one pass for 14 yards.”

Polendey saw action in six games last season, mostly on special teams. He traveled to the Toledo game, but did not play.

The No. 21 Canes (2-1), preparing for FIU (2-1) at 3:30 p.m Saturday, already lost junior tight end Michael Irvin II to knee surgery in the preseason. He was expected to be out at least four months. Irvin was seen riding a conditioning bike Tuesday at practice.

The Canes are left with two healthy scholarship tight ends, although two of the best true freshman tight ends in the nation: Brevin Jordan, who has seven catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns; and Will Mallory, who has one catch for a 2-yard touchdown.

It is still unknown if the Canes will move anyone from another position to tight end. Current defensive end Scott Patchan practiced at tight end for part of last season, but was moved back to end and has played with the defense this season.

The other news Tuesday during our 15 minutes of media viewing wasn’t great either, although not unexpected:

▪ Receiver Ahmmon Richards (knee) wasn’t at practice.

▪ Safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring), who was injured shortly before halftime at Toledo, was not at practice.

The good news:

▪ Defensive tackle Gerald Willis, who left the game at Toledo with cramps, practiced.

▪ Striker Romeo Finley, who also was down with an apparent injury toward the end of the game, practiced.

▪ Defensive end Demetrius Jackson, who retured at Toledo but had a previous knee injury, practiced.