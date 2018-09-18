Lane Kiffin falsified a quote for motivation. These college football fans weren’t happy

When Florida Atlantic plays No. 16-ranked UCF in Orlando on Friday night, Owls star running back Devin Singletary has some extra motivation.
It comes from UCF junior cornerback Nevelle Clarke.
But it’s twisted a bit for dramatic effect.
Stemming from an Orlando Sentinel story, FAU coach Lane Kiffin posted a photo to Twitter of the motivational material: a photo of Clarke, attributing a quote to him, on a piece of paper inside a weight room.
The caption reads: “He’s a pretty good back, however, I look forward to stopping him dead in his tracks.”
The part about Singletary being “a pretty good back,” is accurately attributed to Clarke.
But the remaining part is false as the Orlando Sentinel article’s author wrote, “However, he is looking forward to that challenge and stopping Conference USA’s reigning Most Valuable Player dead in his tracks.”
College football fans quickly commented on the misstep via social media.
Singletary, an All-American tailback who played high school football at American Heritage in Delray Beach, ran for 1,920 yards last season.
This year, he’s off to a slower pace with 210 rushing yards on 53 carries.
