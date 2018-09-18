Texas A&M releases 2019 football schedule and it’s a doozy

Texas A&M unveiled its 2019 football schedule Tuesday afternoon with featured home tilts against Alabama and Auburn at Kyle Field and tough road matchups against Clemson, LSU and Georgia.
The Aggies will also play Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the sixth year in a row.
The game against Georgia is part of its SEC East rotation, with Kentucky dropping out and the Bulldogs coming in. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
2019 Texas A&M schedule
(Home games in all capital letters)
Aug. 31: TEXAS STATE
Sept. 7: At Clemson
Sept. 14: LAMAR
Sept. 21: AUBURN
Sept. 28: Arkansas-x
Oct. 12: ALABAMA
Oct. 19: At Mississippi
Oct. 26: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Nov. 2: UTSA
Nov. 16: SOUTH CAROLINA
Nov. 23: At Georgia
Nov. 30: At LSU
x-At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Comments