Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talked before the start of their game in College Station, Texas, on Sept. 8, a narrow loss for the Aggies. The two teams will meet again in 2019, this time at Clemson. Sam Craft AP
College Sports

Texas A&M releases 2019 football schedule and it’s a doozy

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

September 18, 2018 03:41 PM

Texas A&M unveiled its 2019 football schedule Tuesday afternoon with featured home tilts against Alabama and Auburn at Kyle Field and tough road matchups against Clemson, LSU and Georgia.

The Aggies will also play Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the sixth year in a row.

The game against Georgia is part of its SEC East rotation, with Kentucky dropping out and the Bulldogs coming in. The game will be played at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

2019 Texas A&M schedule

(Home games in all capital letters)

Aug. 31: TEXAS STATE

Sept. 7: At Clemson

Sept. 14: LAMAR

Sept. 21: AUBURN

Sept. 28: Arkansas-x

Oct. 12: ALABAMA

Oct. 19: At Mississippi

Oct. 26: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 2: UTSA

Nov. 16: SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 23: At Georgia

Nov. 30: At LSU

x-At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

By

