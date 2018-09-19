Kentucky football offering $10 ‘Kash’ ticket deal in Paintsville on Thursday

Kentucky’s Kash Daniel, the junior linebacker out of Paintsville who has stood out this season with his play on the field and his WWE-style celebration after the Florida win, announced a special ticket deal for UK fans back home in Eastern Kentucky.
In a video posted by the Kentucky Athletics Twitter account on Tuesday, Daniel addressed “everybody in the 606” with a special cash-only $10 ticket event that will be held Thursday in Paintsville. A time and location have not yet been announced. “The 606” refers to Eastern Kentucky’s phone area code, of course.
“I want to thank you guys for supporting me in every aspect you possibly have this season, but this Saturday we need your support more than ever,” Daniel says from UK’s weight room.
Kentucky hosts No. 14 Mississippi State at Kroger Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Thousands of tickets remain available for what looks to be one of the Cats’ most important games of the year.
This week, UK announced a special offer for teachers at a rate of $26 per ticket, but the cash-only $10 ticket promotion is the steepest discount, so far, this season.
For updates on when and where the $10 cash-only event will occur in Paintsville, looker for updates @UKAthletics on Twitter.
