This UCF player from Miami arrested on sexual battery charge.

UCF football player Demetreius Mayes was arrested late Tuesday night on a sexual battery charge, according to arrest records.
Mayes, who played high school football at Miami Northwestern High, is a freshman linebacker for the Knights.
He was charged with a first-degree felony, with the UCF Police Department arresting him.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mayes met the victim at an off-campus house party, and took the victim back to a campus residence with the intent to engage in sex.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim did not remember how they got to the room and remembered being awakened naked and Mayes penetrating. When attempting to leave, the victim claims Mayes blocked the door, according to the arrest affidavit.
Mayes claims the victim consented to sex, but the victim stated, ‘I can’t do this,’ and he stopped before allowing the victim to get dressed and leave the room, according to the arrest affidavit.
UCF coach Josh Heupel told the Orlando Sentinel, “What we know so far on this matter I’m upset and disappointed.”
“This has no place in our program. ”Demetrius Mayes is suspended from all UCF football activities indefinitely. We are focused on ensuring that we provide compassion and support for everyone outside our program that has been affected by this.”
