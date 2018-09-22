Who is N’Kosi Perry, the Miami Hurricanes quarterback who took over for Rosier vs. FIU?

As the Miami Hurricanes started their third series against the FIU Panthers on Saturday afternoon, there was a new face under center.
Enter N’Kosi Perry, the redshirt freshman quarterback who has served as Malik Rosier’s backup all season.
The youngster made noise early, leading the 21st-ranked Hurricanes to four first-half scoring drives and completing 12 of his first 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns before intermission.
Hurricanes coach Mark Richt said in a halftime interview with WQAM that the plan heading into Saturday was always going to be to insert Perry into the game early, no matter the situation.
But who is Perry?
The 6-4, 195-pound redshirt freshman was originally a four-star prospect out of Ocala Vanguard High and was the No. 7 ranked dual threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He sat out his first year on campus and took a redshirt, giving him an extra year of eligibility.
Perry made his UM debut during the Hurricanes’ 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8, completing 9 of 14 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
And on Saturday, he made his presence known yet again. Perry completed his first 10 passes and 12 of 13 overall heading into halftime. His lone incompletion was on a pass in the endzone to tight end Brevin Jordan.
