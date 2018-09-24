New UM quarterback rotation during practice viewing. Looks as if Canes have new starter

Looks even clearer now that N’Kosi Perry will start for the No. 16 Hurricanes (3-1) against North Carolina (1-2) in a nationally televised night game on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium.

For the first time during media viewing since redshirt freshman Perry became a Hurricane, Perry took the first-team snaps at UM practice.

Behind Perry: usual redshirt senior Malik Rosier, then redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

Williams, by the way, was doing passing drills. He sat out some last week, according to UM coach Mark Richt because of a recurring abdominal muscle strain.

Also, Jeff Thomas, who Richt said earlier Monday would play against North Carolina despite being taken out of the FIU game early because of dehydration, practiced.