Kentucky senior safety Darius West (25) has 28 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception through four games.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. South Carolina game

September 29, 2018 08:16 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s No. 17 Kentucky vs. South Carolina football game:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404-01

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 108

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

 

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops credits the crowd after his teams 28-7 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @benrobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The South Carolina roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The South Carolina depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and South Carolina match up position by position: Click here

Mark Story: Twitter: @markcstory

By



