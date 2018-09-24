One of nation’s most mysterious recruits makes a move, and it’s good news for UK

Until Monday night, little was known about the recruitment of Jaden McDaniels, one of the nation’s best high school basketball prospect for the class of 2019.
The 6-foot-10 power forward has now provided some valuable insight into that recruitment, and it’s good news for Kentucky.
McDaniels announced that his final five schools are UK, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington, a big reveal for a player who had not yet released any kind of college list.
UK Coach John Calipari flew to Seattle during the first week of the fall recruiting period earlier this month for an in-home visit with McDaniels, who is the No. 4 overall player in the 2019 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. UK’s coaches also watched McDaniels during his breakout summer on the Nike circuit, and Calipari saw him at USA Basketball camp in Colorado Springs in June.
McDaniels told the Herald-Leader at that event that he’d like to hear more from Kentucky.
“I’d be interested,” he said then with smile. “A lot of pros came out of there, and they’re a great school. It would mean a lot, just because of the history. To get an offer from Kentucky, that’s something big.”
A month later, McDaniels was asked at Nike’s summer-ending Peach Jam event if he had a “dream school” growing up.
“It was Kentucky, because John Wall was my favorite player,” he responded. “So I wanted to go where he went.”
The Cats will have some stiff competition from four schools that have been recruiting McDaniels for much longer, but he’s made it clear over the past few months that he’s just now starting to get serious about his recruitment and will keep an open mind going forward. He’s not expected to make a college decision in time to sign during the early period in November.
There were also some notable omissions from McDaniels’ list. Specifically Arizona and Kansas, two schools that national analysts have often floated as possible landing spots for the versatile prospect. McDaniels’ older brother, Jalen, is currently a star player at San Diego State, one of the five schools that did make the cut.
Before news of Calipari’s visit to Seattle trickled out a couple of weeks ago, Rivals.com national analyst Corey Evans mentioned McDaniels to the Herald-Leader as a player UK might have a good shot at if things got serious.
It appears Calipari has already made quite the impression.
Comments