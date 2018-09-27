Defense steals show in Perry’s first start as Canes pound North Carolina in ACC opener

All week, the talk was quarterbacks at the University of Miami.

The defense must have felt slighted.

Redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry made his first career start Thursday night against North Carolina, but the Miami defense helped his cause in a huge way.

The No. 16 Canes forced six turnovers, returning three of them for touchdowns and giving Perry the cushion he needed to secure a 47-10 victory in UM’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium.

Next up: Florida State on Oct. 6 at Hard Rock.

Thursday, the three defensive touchdowns tied a school record set on Sept. 23, 2000 against West Virginia.

In all, UM (4-1, 1-0 ACC) scored 24 points off:

▪ A first-quarter 9-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by sophomore defensive end Jon Garvin, made possible by linebacker Shaq Quarterman’s strip-sack.

▪ A second-quarter 42-yard pick-six by defensive end Joe Jackson.

▪ A 28-yard Bubba Baxa field goal set up by cornerback Jhavonte Dean’s interception to close out the first half.

▪ A fourth-quarter pick-six by striker Romeo Finley.

The Hurricanes earned six turnover chains, with Garvin celebrating his second one after a third-quarter fumble recovery and Bradley Jennings earning his first ever with a fumble recovery with 15 seconds left in the game.

The dominant defensive display made it much easier for Perry, who started out strong in the first half but lost a fumble and threw his first interception of the season on back-to-back drives to begin the second half.





UM’s defense to the rescue, holding the Tar Heels (1-3, 1-1) scoreless after both turnovers.

Perry finished 8 of 12 for 125 yards and a 5-yard touchdown to Darrell Langham, with the one pick.

At halftime he was 7 of 10 for 121 yards and the touchdown.

The Canes’ 33 first-half points were the second most in program history against an ACC opponent, one fewer than the 34 they scored against Wake Forest on Nov. 12, 2005.

Perry’s first pass as a starter was a laser-like line drive down the middle of the field to an open Mike Harley for 28 yards, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd of 60,843. But the drive, in which Perry hit both his passes, eventually stalled and UM punted.





After that, the Canes scored on their next three offensive drives.

First came their four-play, 75-yard march highlighted by tailback Travis Homer’s 56-yard sprint down the right side, and punctuated by DeeDay Dallas’ 4-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left in the opening quarter. Dallas, who gained a career-high 114 yards on 11 carries, had his second career 100-yard game.

Next came their 10-play, 57-yard drive that ended with Bubba Baxa’s 35-yard field goal to make it 17-10 early in the second half.

Perry’s touchdown pass to Langham made it 30-10.

Trayone Gray’s 1-yard plunge with 4:04 left was the Hurricanes’ final offensive score.

But UM’s defense stole most of the glory.

It was the third consecutive game that UM had double-digit tackles for loss, a category in which they lead the nation. Quarterman had a career-high three before heading to the locker room for X-rays on his left ankle, according to the ESPN broadcast.





The Canes held the Tar Heels to only two-of-13 third-down conversion attempts.

Two of Quarterman’s tackles for loss were sacks.