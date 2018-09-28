Kentucky outside linebacker/rush end Josh Allen is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Mississippi State, the second time this season the senior has won the award.
Kentucky outside linebacker/rush end Josh Allen is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Mississippi State, the second time this season the senior has won the award. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com
Kentucky outside linebacker/rush end Josh Allen is the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Mississippi State, the second time this season the senior has won the award. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

College Sports

How Kentucky and South Carolina match up — with a game prediction

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

September 28, 2018 07:20 AM

How No. 17 Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) and South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

Kentucky’s Terry Wilson completed only eight passes (in 14 attempts) in last week’s 28-7 upset of then-No. 14 Mississippi State. However, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore hit on two big plays — 23-yard passes to both Dorian Baker and C.J. Conrad — that led to two UK touchdowns. After Wilson ran for 105 yards at Florida and 80 vs. Murray State, he was limited to 18 rushing yards last week. South Carolina’s Jake Bentley (68.3 percent completions for 780 yards and six passing TDs) is the best pocket passer UK has yet faced in 2018. The 6-4, 227-pound junior was 24-of-36 passing for 304 yards and two TDs in South Carolina’s 23-13 loss to Kentucky last season. UK, however, picked him off twice in that game.

Advantage: South Carolina

Jake Bentley passing.JPG
Jake Bentley is 15-8 as South Carolina’s starting quarterback.
Dwayne McLemore

Running backs

Kentucky star Benny Snell put himself into the national spotlight by running for 165 yards and four TDs in the victory over Mississippi State. In his two prior games against South Carolina, the 5-11, 223-pound junior has run for a combined 175 yards and three TDs. Led by Rico Dowdle (112 yards) and A.J. Turner (64), South Carolina ran for 273 yards last week in its 37-14 pasting of Vanderbilt. Last season, UK held the Gamecocks to 54 rushing yards with Dowdle limited to 23 yards and Turner 12.

Advantage: Kentucky

Benny Snell vs Miss St.JPG
Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) enters the South Carolina game needing 872 yards to become UK’s all-time leading rusher.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Wide receivers

Kentucky senior Dorian Baker (six catches, 69 yards) set up a TD last week with an acrobatic catch. Sophomore slot receiver Lynn Bowden (20 catches, 200 yards, one TD) has emerged as UK’s No. 1 receiving threat. In Deebo Samuel (20 catches, 145 yards, one TD), Bryan Edwards (14, 221, three) and Shi Smith (11, 191, one) South Carolina has one of the most dynamic wide receiving corps in the SEC. A year ago, Samuel caught five passes for 122 yards and a TD vs. Kentucky but suffered a leg injury in the game that ended his season.

Advantage: South Carolina

Deebo Samuel injury play vs. UK.JPG
South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a season-ending leg injury on this catch against Kentucky in 2017.
Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

Tight ends

Kentucky’s C.J. Conrad (10 catches, 58 yards) set up a touchdown last week with a contested catch. South Carolina’s top two tight ends, senior K.C. Crosby and junior Kiel Pollard, each have four catches this season. Crosby is expected to play in spite of a broken finger.

Advantage: Kentucky

UK-South Carolina Football06
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, right, has led the Wildcats to four straight victories over South Carolina. Stoops talked with Gamecocks head man Will Muschamp before the 2016 meeting between the teams in Lexington.
Ken Weaver

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

Offensive line

For the second time in three weeks, Kentucky right guard Bunchy Stallings was chosen SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after he graded at 93 percent with four knockdown blocks in the win over Mississippi State. Inexperienced left tackles E.J. Price and Naasir Watkins are “having some ups-and-downs like every player on our team. I’m very pleased with their progress,” Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said. South Carolina starts three seniors in left tackle Dennis Daley, left guard Zack Bailey and right tackle Blake Camper. The Gamecocks’ line had a sterling performance at Vanderbilt, opening holes for 273 rushing yards and not allowing even one Vandy pressure on quarterback Jake Bentley.

Advantage: Kentucky

Bunchy Stallings.JPG
Kentucky right guard Bunchy Stallings (65) has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after both of UK’s league victories this season over Florida and Mississippi State.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Defensive line

Kentucky end Calvin Taylor, a 6-9, 300-pound junior from Augusta, Ga., had two tackles and a big quarterback sack in the win over Mississippi State. Senior nose guard Tymere Dubose has started the past two games as Quinton Bohanna deals with an ankle injury. South Carolina tackle Javon Kinlaw was selected co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after a dominant game at Vandy. The 6-6, 304-pound junior had five tackles, three tackles for loss, two QB sacks, two QB hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Advantage: South Carolina

Javon Kinlaw.JPG
South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlow (3) forced a fumble from Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) that was recovered by the Gamecocks’ Aaron Sterling during South Carolina’s 37-14 victory over the Commodores last week.
Mark Zaleski Associated Press

Linebackers

Kentucky OLB/rush end Josh Allen was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks after an authoritative showing vs. Mississippi State. The 6-5, 260-pound senior had six tackles, two tackles for loss, a QB sack, a QB hurry and a pass breakup. He also disrupted many other plays with his pass rush. UK Coach Mark Stoops said WLB Jordan Jones (six tackles, one QB hurry) last week played “arguably, one of the best games he’s played. Not because of tackles or production, because of the discipline that he played with within the defense.” South Carolina MLB T.J. Brunson leads the Gamecocks in tackles (15). WLB Sherrod Greene has made 12 stops.

Advantage: Kentucky

Jordan Jones tackles Nick Fitzgerald.JPG
Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones (34) tackled Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during UK’s 28-7 victory over the then-14th ranked Bulldogs last week. Wildcats Coach Mark Stoops said Jones played one of the best games of his Kentucky career in the game.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Defensive backs

Kentucky senior cornerbacks Derrick Baity, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Westry will face their sternest test of 2018 so far against a potent South Carolina passing game. In UK’s 2017 victory over the Gamecocks, Baity had eight tackles and an interception and strong safety Mike Edwards had seven stops and a pick. South Carolina senior CB Rashad Fenton has the only two interceptions of 2018 for the Gamecocks. True freshman Jaycee Horn (12 tackles, two TFL) is the first-string nickel back.

Advantage: Even

Derrick Baity and Chris Westry.JPG
Kentucky veteran cornerbacks Derrick Baity (8) and Chris Westry (21) as well as the rest of the Wildcats secondary will face their biggest test of the 2018 season to date against South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and a dynamic Gamecocks’ receiving corps.
Michael Reaves

Special teams

Kentucky sophomore punter Max Duffy (45.1 yards a kick average) has stopped seven punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Senior place-kicker Miles Butler is 2-of-3 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. UK is eighth in the SEC in punt returning and 13th in kickoff returns. South Carolina place-kicker Parker White accounted for 13 points (three field goals, four PATs) last week at Vandy and has not yet missed a kick this season. Punter Joseph Charlton is averaging 41.7 yards a kick with three punts stopped inside the 20. The Gamecocks are 12th in the SEC in punts returns, fifth in kickoff returns.

Advantage: Even

Despite its win over No. 14-ranked Mississippi State, and its now No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops says there are areas where his team can improve.

By

Prediction

Kentucky 28, South Carolina 26

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

UK quarterback Terry Wilson talks about his relationship with Benny Snell, their first meeting, and what it's like to watch the star running back do his thing.

By



  Comments  