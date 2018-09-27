Former Florida Gators running back who quit team arrested for felony battery

Former Florida Gators running back Adarius Lemons, who quit the team after UF’s loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 8, is being held in the Alachua County Jail after his arrest Wednesday. Lemons, 21, is facing a third-degree felony charge of battery by strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief.
His bond is set at $65,000.
According to a Gainesville Police Department sworn complaint affidavit, Lemons was in a relationship with the alleged victim for seven or eight years. The affidavit states Lemons and the woman had an argument on Sept. 21 at Social 28, a student apartment complex in Gainesville, during which Lemons slammed the victim’s iPhone 8+ on the ground, causing the screen to break.
After that, Lemons “slammed the [victim] onto a wall and bed, where her left foot hit the railing and her toenail ripped off and bled” and then chocked her, according to the report. The affidavit, released Monday, states the victim suffered a cut to her upper lip, a bloodied left big toe, a scratch on her left forearm, a cut on her right pinky and redness on her left elbow.
Lemons, a former four-star running back from Clearwater who served primarily as a kickoff returner and a backup running back in his one-plus seasons at UF, announced on Twitter his intent to transfer from the Florida football program almost immediately after the Gators lost 27-16 to Kentucky.
“I would like to announce that I am transferring from the University of Florida,” Lemons wrote. “I’m going to miss some of these boys I’ve been playing with for the past two years I’ve been here. I feel I’ve learned a lot from the previous coaches that were here. I want to find a school I can help to the best of my ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with. Thank you and farewell.”
Florida coach Dan Mullen confirmed the news two days later.
“He’s not going to be a part of the program anymore,” Mullen said. “We’ll wish him the best. We’ll sign his release for wherever he wants to go, and support him however he does.”
Comments