Former UM, FSU legends make 2018 ACC Legends class, but so did a Florida Gator.

Former Miami Hurricanes star Ed Reed and former Florida State Seminoles coaching great Bobby Bowden highlight the 2018 ACC Football Legends class.
Each of the ACC’s 14 programs had one representative in this year’s class.
Reed set UM’s career record for interceptions with 21 and interceptions returned for a touchdown with four. He also had a stellar NFL career that spanned 12 seasons and included a 2013 Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens.
Like Reed, Bowden’s resume is impeccable. He won 304 games during a 34-year career with the Seminoles, while leading FSU to the 1993 and 1999 national titles. The Seminoles also won 12 ACC championships after they joined the conference in 1992 under Bowden.
Even a former Florida Gators legend made the cut.
Steve Spurrier, a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback with UF who had successful coaching stints at UF and South Carolina, represented Duke for his tenure with the Blue Devils. Spurrier coached Duke from 1987 to 1989 and was a two-time ACC Coach of the Year, which culminated with Duke becoming co-conference champions in 1989.
Other school representatives include:
- Mathias Kiwanuka (Boston College)
- Brian Dawkins (Clemson)
- Roman Oben (Louisville)
- Mario Williams (North Carolina State)
- Don McPherson (Syracuse)
- Steve Justice (Wake Forest)
- Joshua Nesbitt (Georgia Tech)
- Ron Rusnak (North Carolina)
- Mark May (Pitt)
- Herman Moore (Virginia)
- Eddie Royal (Virginia Tech)
The 2018 ACC Football Legends class will be honored in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Charlotte Convention Center on Nov. 30 during the ACC Night of Legends event.
They will also receive an on-field honor during halftime of the 2018 ACC Championship Game, scheduled for Dec. 1 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Tickets for that game go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 2.
