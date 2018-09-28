Drake greeted past and present members of the Kentucky men’s basketball team during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 13, 2017. A report this week has claimed Drake will attend Memphis’ Madness event this season.
Drake greeted past and present members of the Kentucky men’s basketball team during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Oct. 13, 2017. A report this week has claimed Drake will attend Memphis’ Madness event this season. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Drake defects? Report: Rapper will attend Memphis Madness this year.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

September 28, 2018 02:55 PM

The hiring of Penny Hardaway at Memphis has already rippled Kentucky basketball’s waters in recruiting circles.

But could Hardaway also pull Drake, a longtime pal of UK Coach John Calipari, into the Memphis fold?

Memphis sports radio host L. Jason Smith reported this week that Hardaway has not only secured Drake for its upcoming Memphis Madness, but also will have pop sensation Justin Timberlake, among others, as featured guests. Drake has attended UK’s Big Blue Madness a number of times, including last season.

Timberlake, for his part, grew up in Memphis. And while Drake’s father is from Memphis, seeing the rap/R&B artist in another shade of blue for someone who looks to be a budding rival to Calipari in college recruiting is a bit of a shock.

There have been lots of reports on these reports, but no confirmations on who will actually appear at the Oct. 4 event. Stay tuned.

