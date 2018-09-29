Here’s when the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles will play on Saturday

It’s officially FSU week for the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes.

And the matchup between the Hurricanes and Seminoles will kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and be televised on ABC.





In addition to the in-state rivalry, the matchup has meaningful implications for both teams.

The Seminoles (3-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are coming off a 28-24 win at Louisville on Saturday, their first win against a Power 5 opponent under first-year coach Willie Taggart, and have the chance to make a statement by defeating a ranked team. FSU’s wins before Saturday: a 36-26 come-from-behind win over Samford of the Football Championship Subdivision and a 37-19 win against Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 1-0 ACC), meanwhile, aim to extend a few streaks this weekend. A win on Saturday would:

▪ Give UM its second consecutive win over FSU after dropping seven straight before last year’s 24-20 win in Tallahassee. It would also be Miami’s first home win against Florida State since the 2004 season.

▪ Serve as Miami’s fifth consecutive win of the season and keep the outside chance of a College Football Playoff berth aliv. After losing its season opener to now-No. 5 LSU in Arlington, Texas, the Hurricanes have outscored its last four opponents (FCS Savannah State, Toledo, FIU and North Carolina) 204-51.

▪ Extend Miami’s regular-season win streak at home to 13 games, dating back to late in the 2016 season.