Kentucky sophomore running back A.J. Rose finished a stellar 24-yard touchdown run during UK's 24-10 victory over South Carolina by diving into the end zone. Next up for Rose and the undefeated Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 SEC) is a trip to Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC).

Blue Preview: Your guide to UK’s football game at Texas A&M

By Mark Story

October 01, 2018 11:36 AM

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M

When: 7 p.m. EDT Saturday

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN (play-by-play, Sean McDonough; analyst, Todd Blackledge; sideline, Holly Rowe)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 210, Sirius Channel 135

Records: Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC); Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC)

Series: Is tied 1-1 (this will be the first football meeting between the schools as SEC members)

Last meeting: Texas A&M beat Kentucky 7-6 Sept. 19, 1953, at Stoll Field in Lexington in the season opener for both teams.

Favorite: Texas A&M is favored by six points

The story line

Kentucky will travel to the Lone Star State to try run its record to 6-0, 4-0 SEC, in a football season for the first time since Bear Bryant, Babe Parilli and the 1950 Wildcats started 10-0, 5-0, before losing at Tennessee. In Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher, UK head man Mark Stoops will be facing an old boss. Stoops served as Fisher’s defensive coordinator at Florida State from 2010 through 2012.

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks to the media after his team’s 24-10 win over South Carolina. UK is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

The big threat

Trayveon Williams. What Benny Snell means to Kentucky, the Texas A&M junior means to the Aggies. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Houston product has run for 582 yards (Snell has 639) and six touchdowns and is averaging a robust 6.1 yards a carry. Given the national attention Snell has attracted in 2018, Williams will have an opportunity to show an ESPN national audience that he, not the UK star, is the SEC’s premier running back.

Trayveon Williams.JPG
Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams (5) ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 24-17 victory over SEC West rival Arkansas.
Roger Steinman Associated Press

On the spot

The Kentucky offensive line. After dominating South Carolina last week in the first half, the UK offensive front lost the battle at the line of scrimmage in half two. It was the first time this season Kentucky spent an entire half unable to consistently run the football. With its normally powerful ground attack throttled, UK was shut out in half two after putting 24 first-half points on the scoreboard before halftime. Texas A&M will go to school on how South Carolina defended the Cats in half two. Kentucky will need its offensive line to reassert itself.

Drake Jackson.JPG
Kentucky center Drake Jackson (52) has been a stalwart for a UK offensive line that has been a team strength in 2018 but that had a difficult second half in the Wildcats’ 24-10 victory over South Carolina last week.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The mood

Combines euphoria with unease. Through five games, 2018 has been the dream season The Long-Suffering UK Football Fans have craved for eons. However, chastened by painful past experience, the psyche of Wildcats football backers is fragile, and Kentucky’s offensive stagnation in the second half against South Carolina set off some fan-base alarms. In front of 102,733 screaming Aggies, UK will seek to get its offensive mojo back, calm its fans and add another signature victory to its impressive start to the 2018 season.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

