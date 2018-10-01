This college coach thought referees missed a penalty. So he compared it to rape.

USF’s opponent this week will be without its head coach.
UMass suspended coach Mark Whipple for one week without pay for his postgame comments this past weekend, according to various reports.
According to the Athens Messenger, Whipple “compared a [in his opinion] missed pass interference call to sexual assault” during his postgame radio interview with the Minutemen’s broadcast team.
“We had a chance there with 16 down and they rape us, and he picks up the flag,” Whipple said, according to the Athens Messenger.
Whipple and UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford apologized for the comment in a statement posted to Twitter.
In addition to the one-week suspension that includes this Saturday’s game with USF, Whipple must attend sensitivity training.
