‘All you need is football and love.’ This is why tailgate weddings are becoming a thing

Tailgating is a long tradition with Saturdays in the fall for college football games, especially involving SEC programs.
Having a tailgate wedding? Well, it’s becoming a tradition.
One couple became the latest to say their “I do’s” at an SEC tailgate. Michael, a Tennessee Vols fan, and April, a Georgia Bulldogs fan, did just that at last Saturday’s Tennessee-Georgia game held in Athens, Georgia.
The two stood with the wedding officiant with a sign that said, “All you need is football and love, Michael and April, September 29, 2018,” according to the couple’s wedding photographer Blane Marable’s Instagram post.
The bridal flower bouquet were red and orange, incorporating the Bulldogs red with the Vols orange. The wedding cake was decorated for the University of Tennessee at the bottom, a football-themed center and a University of Georgia above that and dogs as the top decorative pieces.
The couple is the latest to tie the knot at a tailgate. In late 2017, former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow teamed up with Johnsonville — the official sausage of the SEC — for a tailgate wedding contest that Auburn alums Sophie and Frank eventually won.
In 2013, Tennessee fans held their ceremony in a tailgate before a game with Western Kentucky that “drew national attention,” according to USA Today.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments