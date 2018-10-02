Georgia school officials investigating alleged racially-charged incident

University of Georgia officials are investigating a Bulldogs baseball player who allegedly made racially derogatory comments toward a Bulldogs football player at last Saturday’s Georgia football game against Tennessee, according to multiple reports.
According to Rivals site UGASports.com, Georgia first baseman Adam Sasser, an All-SEC second-team member in 2018, allegedly made the comments. The Athletic reports Sasser made them toward freshman quarterback Justin Fields. Athletic director Greg McGarity and baseball coach Scott Stricklin released statements on the matter.
“We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not condone discriminatory behavior,” McGarity’s statement read. “The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response.”
“I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen,” Stricklin’s statement read. “While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”
