Kentucky safety Mike Edwards (7) will try to help the No. 13 Wildcats run their record to 6-0 when UK plays at Texas A&M Saturday night.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game

October 05, 2018 08:24 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M football game:

Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

Television

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Sean McDonough; analyst, Todd Blackledge; sideline, Holly Rowe

Where to find ESPN:

Spectrum cable: Channel 28

DISH Network: Channel 140

DirecTV: Channel 206

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops talks about how he first went to work as defensive coordinator for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. The two coaches meet again Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, when Stoops and UK play Fisher and Texas A&M in College Station.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 210, Sirius Channel 135

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC Football Standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Texas A&M roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Texas A&M depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Texas A&M match up position-by-position: Click here

