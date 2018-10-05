Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Texas A&M game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M football game:
Game time is 7 p.m. EDT at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.
Television
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Sean McDonough; analyst, Todd Blackledge; sideline, Holly Rowe
Where to find ESPN:
Spectrum cable: Channel 28
DISH Network: Channel 140
DirecTV: Channel 206
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 210, Sirius Channel 135
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
