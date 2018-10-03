Pro Football Focus puts Josh Allen at the top of its rankings

On Monday, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said Josh Allen is playing “incredible football” after the senior outside linebacker/defensive end was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time (already) this season.

On Tuesday, our friends at Pro Football Focus confirmed it.

The stats-driven website that charts every play ranks Allen as the best edge defender in college football through five weeks. His overall grade ranks ahead of Oregon’s Justin Hollins, Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes, Florida’s Jachai Polite and Central Michigan’s Mike Danna.

Josh Allen is the nation's highest-graded edge defender through 5 weekshttps://t.co/cKXAPHpSVo pic.twitter.com/qN5KPUoMln — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2018

The site also lists Kentucky as one of the top five surprises in all of college football this season.

Kentucky headlines the list of 5 biggest surprise teams this season, riding RB Benny Snell and edge defender Josh Allen (via @PFF_Cam)https://t.co/djBkHUwlhF pic.twitter.com/91AhfRwlpC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2018

And the site has UK running back Benny Snell sixth in its Heisman Trophy rankings.

Allen is currently tied for fourth nationally in sacks with seven. He recorded three sacks in the Cats’ 24-10 win over South Carolina last Saturday. It was UK’s fifth straight win over the Gamecocks.

My colleague Jennifer Smith points out that Saturday’s opponent, Texas A&M, has allowed more sacks (17) than any team in the SEC. So one of the more interesting matchups at Kyle Field figures to be the Aggies’ offensive line against the UK pass rush.

