The Week 5 SEC grades are in. These Georgia, LSU, Florida and Auburn players starred.

Pro Football Focus released its college football teams (offenses and defenses) for different conferences for last week’s games.
It’s no secret Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, dominated the SEC team with six selections.
There was still room, however, for other schools to receive representation.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow rated with a 91.0 grade, according to PFF’s grading system, to be the SEC quarterback for Week 5.
Burrow completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 96 yards with a touchdown in a 45-16 route of Mississippi.
Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and center Lamont Gaillard were selected to the offensive line with grades of 87.7 and 74.4, respectively.
Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph was graded at 80.5 to earn a spot on the defense. Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was also selected for his 84.6 grade.
