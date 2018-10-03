Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) and tight end C’yontai Lewis (80) lead their fans as the team celebrates a 13-6 win over Mississippi State in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Florida Gators receiver Trevon Grimes had this to say about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 03, 2018 02:48 PM

Two Ohio State transfers are set to represent LSU and Florida in this Saturday’s college football game in the Swamp.

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow and Gators wide receiver Trevon Grimes, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida St. Thomas Aquinas alumnus, know each other.

Grimes spoke to reporters this week about what will happen when Burrow, a graduate transfer that completed 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s rout of Ole Miss, takes on the Gators.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do against our defense and if he can make those plays,” Grimes told the Orlando Sentinel. “But I’m sure he won’t be able to. I’m excited to see what they can go out there and do and come out victorious once again.”

AP18273242365378.jpg
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass as LSU takes on Mississippi at Tiger Stadium during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
Scott Clause AP

Grimes’ confidence comes from what the Gators defense, which allowed just 202 total yards of offense to Mississippi State last week, see in practice.

“I see every day in practice, they go up against, in my opinion, a better quarterback,” Grimes told 247 Sports. “So they’re not too worried about him. They’re going go out there and play their game, play physical and come out victorious.”

Grimes also told 247 Sports that Burrow is a good friend and player, but hasn’t improved and “I’ll let the defense handle him.”

