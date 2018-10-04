This top college basketball recruit committed to this school

IMG Academy standout Josh Green, who is originally from Australia, verbally committed to play college basketball at Arizona via a video he posted to his Twitter account.
Green, who plays at the private school in Bradenton, picked the Wildcats over North Carolina, Florida, Villanova, USC and UNLV.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound Green is rated the No. 10 player in the country, according to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
On Wednesday afternoon, Green announced on Twitter he was making his decision in the next 24 hours.
