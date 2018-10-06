Final statistics from Kentucky’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M

Kentucky was defeated by Texas A&M 20-14 in overtime in a Southeastern Conference college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) have this coming week off before returning to action Oct. 20 against league foe Vanderbilt at Kroger Field in Lexington. The kickoff time has not yet been announced.
Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.
Click here to view the SEC standings.
Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.
Comments