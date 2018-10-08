LSU fell from the unbeaten ranks against UF, but here’s what went right with UGA waiting

A fourth-quarter barrage left LSU fans stunned as the Florida Gators pulled off an upset to knock the Tigers from the unbeaten ranks on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
Now LSU is facing Georgia, ranked second in the country.
So what exactly happened and what did LSU do right in the 27-19 loss?
Well, Florida’s defensive front controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part. UF’s Jachai Polite (two sacks), Vosean Joseph (two sacks) and David Reese (81.9 grade against the run, according to Pro Football Focus) were instrumental in the Gators’ defensive performance.
But there are positives for LSU to take into this week’s test against Georgia.
Namely, the running game saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette cause problems for UF despite the Gators controlling the trenches for most of the game.
Edwards-Helaire broke tackles on seven of his 13 carries, and Brossette averaged five yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensively, LSU held firm with safety Grant Delpit, who is an alumnus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, providing sturdy pass coverage. In the lone pass attempt in his coverage area, Delpit intercepted the ball.
According to Saturday Down South, Georgia, while averaging six yards per rush, hasn’t looked unbeatable on short yardage third down conversions.
