Who caught the Drew Brees record-breaking pass? This UCF Knights alum

By now, football fans know there’s a new passing king in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
He broke Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record, which stood at 71,940 yards.
But what isn’t quite so well-known for the average football fan is the player on the receiving end of the record-breaking pass didn’t come from a Power 5 school.
Rather, Tre’Quan Smith is a UCF alumnus. The rookie entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins with just one catch this season.
Then came the 62-yard touchdown reception that sent Brees into the NFL record book.
“Not a bomb, not a 60-yard bomb, with a touchdown at that,” Smith told the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Smith told the outlet he made sure not to drop the ball.
“It turns out it was the money-maker, the one that made history,” Smith told the paper.
Smith added a 35-yard touchdown, giving him three catches on the season with two scores.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments