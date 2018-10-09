Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cade Weldon suspended for four games, including Florida State

University of Miami redshirt freshman third-string quarterback Cade Weldon has been suspended for four games, the school announced Tuesday in a news release.

The suspension, “due to a violation of team rules,’’ according to UM’s release, included Saturday’s Florida State game.

The other games Weldon will miss: Virginia, Boston College and Duke. He would be able to return for a game Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech.

The 6-3, 220-pound Weldon, who is from Tampa and whose father Casey was the 1991 Heisman Trophy runner-up under then-Florida State offensive coordinator Mark Richt, has played in three games this season. He has completed two of three passes and also ran for a touchdown against Savannah State.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Weldon was seen practicing Tuesday during media viewing.

“We have certain standards around here,’’ UM coach Richt told reporters Tuesday at his weekly news conference before the Virginia game. “If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do and how you’re supposed to do it, there will be consequences. But we love Cade.





“You know, people don’t understand sometimes, when you discipline your child it means you love him. And if you break down the word and what it means in Greek or wherever it came from, it has to do with loving someone enough to hold them accountable to the things they need to be held accountable to. So, we’re disciplining him.

“There’s the punitive damage of games not being able to be a part of, and there will be some early-morning fun. But there will also be counseling. And we’ll hug him and love him and once he handles his discipline like a man, then he’ll be in good standing and we’ll move on.”

Richt was asked if he is concerned about players such as Weldon leaving after being suspended.

“You can’t worry about that,’’ he replied. “You just can’t get tired of doing things right and doing things in a way that you think is in the best interest of the program and the player. And if it works for somebody, great. If it doesn’t, I can’t control that.

“But I know everybody is treated fairly and everybody knows what’s up on the front end. There’s no shock value going on right now.’’

Weldon was a consensus three-star quarterback out of Tampa Jefferson High. He totaled 3,135 passing yards and 19 touchdowns his senior year.

Before the suspension, the quarterback order was N’Kosi Perry, Malik Rosier, Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams. But now Williams will obviously move up to No. 3.