When dinosaurs ruled the Earth, Iowa State band plays Jurassic Park theme song

Iowa State’s halftime performance might even surpass the upset victory the Cyclones had to knock West Virginia tumbling down the rankings and from the list of college football’s unbeatens Saturday.
Iowa State had several dinosaurs dancing as the band performed the Jurassic Park theme song.
The Ames, Iowa, police department tweeted Iowa State’s band performed popular movie music from Jaws, Star Wars and E.T.
Five-time Oscar-winning composer John Williams composed the music for all four films the Iowa State band performed.
