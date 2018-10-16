Remember FSU’s trick play pass against Miami? Here’s what the ACC said about it.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart was furious on the sideline when a potential touchdown against rival Miami was taken away.
The referees in the Atlantic Coast Conference game didn’t even review the trick play — a double pass — early in the fourth quarter of an eventual UM victory.
So Taggart and the Seminoles sent the play, which was ruled as a forward pass on the first of the two passes, into the ACC for clarity.
Addressing the media Monday, Taggart told reporters the ACC said there wasn’t indisputable evidence overturn the call.
The play, if it had stood as a touchdown, would have given the Seminoles a 34-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Canes won 28-27.
Here’s how the play, which the Tallahassee Democrat reported the first pass from quarterback Deondre Francois came from “the 44 1/2-yard line and wide receiver D.J. Matthews catches the ball just inside the 45,” looked:
