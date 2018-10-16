Aquinas graduate Nick Bosa makes an unprecedented decision to get NFL Draft ready

Nick Bosa has a very real chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The defensive end from St. Thomas Aquinas was an All-American as a sophomore last season at Ohio State and off to another strong start this year before a September core injury sidelined him indefinitely. On Tuesday, the defensive lineman announced he wouldn’t be attempting a comeback with the Buckeyes. Bosa is withdrawing from school to focus on preparing for the Draft, Ohio State said in a statement.
“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said in the statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”
Bosa played in only three games this season before undergoing abdominal surgery last month, but even in the small sample he looked the part of a potential top-five pick. The junior logged 14 tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks, which already put him nearly halfway to last year’s sack total of eight. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Bosa as the top overall prospect in the 2019 Draft.
Bosa finishes his career with 17.5 sacks. He was the Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017.
While players have shut down their careers due to injury in the past, Bosa’s decision is somewhat unprecedented as Ohio State remains in national championship contention. The Buckeyes are undefeated and sit at No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll. Bosa, who is Ohio State’s top defensive player, is a major reason the Buckeyes are viewed as one of the top teams in the nation.
Bosa is still likely to be the next Broward County prospect to land in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year, Coconut Creek Monarch’s Calvin Ridley, Plantation American Heritage’s Sony Michel and Pompano Beach’s Lamar Jackson all went in the first round. Bosa would be the Raiders’ first first-round pick since Joey Bosa, Nick’s older brother, went third overall to the San Diego Chargers in 2016.
