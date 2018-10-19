Shaquem Griffin’s dream-making NFL Draft moment captured in this collectible item.

Former UCF star linebacker Shaquem Griffin wasn’t expected to be a high draft pick. Heck, he’s been an underdog story his entire career.
But when the feel-good story of Shaquem, who had his left hand amputated at the age of 4 after being born with amniotic band syndrome, reuniting with twin brother Shaquill after the Seattle Seahawks selected him the 2018 NFL Draft, it was the next step for Shaquem proving his doubters and detractors wrong.
Now that 2018 NFL Draft moment is captured with his first bobblehead. The oversized 10-inch bobblehead is $40 apiece with an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per oder, and can be bought through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum here starting Friday.
“When I first saw a story about Shaquem a few years ago, I started to follow his progress and knew that we would make a bobblehead of him as soon as we could as his story is one of the most inspirational that I’ve ever seen,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in a press release. “This bobblehead should serve a reminder of Shaquem’s perseverance and be a source of inspiration for all fans. Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor for athletes, and we are thrilled to be honoring Shaquem with his first bobblehead.”
Griffin’s rookie season also saw him be part of the Nike commercial involving Colin Kaepernick, which dealt with different athletes — including Griffin — overcoming obstacles to make their dreams a reality.
“Believe in something,” Nike’s ad reads over Kaepernick’s face. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
