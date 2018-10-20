Photo Slideshow : UK basketball practice

The University of Kentucky basketball team opened its practice to the media on Wednesday as the Wildcats prepared for their trip to the Bahamas next week.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s UK men’s basketball Blue-White Game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

October 20, 2018 10:59 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Mike Morgan; analysis, Andy Kennedy

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 404

DirecTV: Channel 611

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Mike Pratt

Internet

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

Hear from John Calipari: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

