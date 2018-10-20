Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt football

Last year, coming off a bye weekend, Kentucky was mauled by 38 points at Mississippi State. Rust never sleeps. So this year UK head coach Mark Stoops put in a new bye week plan. We’ll see if it worked when the Cats play host to Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. The SEC Network has the telecast.

Kentucky players to watch

Benny Snell: UK’s star running back was held to just 60 yards on 13 carries in the Cats’ 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M last time out. He gained 22 yards on his final two attempts in regulation, then did not touch the ball in overtime. On the season, Snell is seventh nationally in yards per game, averaging 116.5. He rushed for 116 yards on 17 carries in UK’s 44-21 win at Vanderbilt last season.

Josh Allen: Bruce Feldman of The Athletic named Allen the best outside linebacker in the nation over the first half of the college football season. Now if the opponents would only stop holding him. UK Coach Mark Stoops admitted this week that he has made the conference office aware of the belief the senior is being held on a consistent basis. That’s as far as Stoops would go publicly, however, for fear of being fined by the league office.

Terry Wilson: The sophomore quarterback from Oklahoma is coming off a sub-par showing at College Station. Terry Touchdown looked indecisive about whether to stick with is reads in the passing game or take off running on scrambles. When Wilson did run, the Aggies were close behind. He ended up netting just four yards in 14 attempts. Wilson has had an extra week to look at the tape. And he’s back home.

Vanderbilt players to watch





Ke’Shawn Vaughn: The junior running back out of Nashville took off on a 43-yard run and later took a screen pass 75 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 37-27 loss to Florida. Perhaps one reason for the loss was Vaughn leaving the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury. He did not return. He should return Saturday, however. On the season, Vaughn is averaging 70.7 rushing yards per game.

Kyle Shurmur: The son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is in his third season as Vanderbilt’s starting quarterback. This year, the senior has completed 131 of 223 passes (58.7 percent) for 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Last year against UK, Shurmur was intercepted four times. He finished 30-of-43 for 308 yards and one score.

Jordan Griffin: The senior linebacker leads the team in tackles with 68. “He can key and diagnose. I think now, as he’s older, he’s doing a really good job of what he’s learned over time. His football IQ is really high,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said this week.

How Kentucky and Vanderbilt match up — with a game prediction

Kentucky-Vanderbilt last 10 meetings

Year Site Winner Score 2008 Lexington Vanderbilt 31-24 2009 Nashville Kentucky 24-13 2010 Lexington Kentucky 38-20 2011 Nashville Vanderbilt 38-8 2012 Lexington Vanderbilt 40-0 2013 Nashville Vanderbilt 22-6 2014 Lexington Kentucky 17-7 2015 Nashville Vanderbilt 21-17 2016 Lexington Kentucky 20-13 2017 Nashville Kentucky 44-21

Kentucky-Vanderbilt national statistical rankings

Category UK Vandy Scoring offense 65 96 Rushing offense 27 89 Passing offense 81 80 Total offense 98 84 Scoring defense 4 69 Rushing defense 23 95 Passing defense 8 95 Total defense 11 98