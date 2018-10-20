Calipari misses out to West Virginia on five-star center in class of 2019

Oftentimes in recruiting, early relationships pay off in the end.
That’s what happened Saturday afternoon, when five-star center Oscar Tshiebwe — one of the breakout stars of the summer basketball circuit — announced his commitment to West Virginia over fellow finalists Kentucky, Baylor and Illinois.
The Mountaineers made Tshiebwe — a Congo native — a priority target early in his high school career, which will wrap up this season at Kennedy Catholic in Pennsylvania. West Virginia emerged as the favorite early on, and Bob Huggins and his coaching staff were able to beat back a late recruiting rush from John Calipari to secure his commitment.
Tshiebwe — a 6-foot-9, 250-pound prospect — is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 21 overall player in the class of 2019, and he should fit well with Huggins’ program.
“I think West Virginia was seen as a pretty big early leader. And if you watch him, he looks like he came out of Bob Huggins central casting,” Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi told the Herald-Leader recently. “If Bob Huggins could engineer an ideal player it would probably be Oscar.”
Tshiebwe attends the same high school that produced current West Virginia standout Sagaba Konate, and Huggins and his coaching staff have been pursuing Tshiebwe for several years.
Calipari jumped into the recruiting during the July evaluation period. The UK coach was impressed with Tshiebwe’s hard-working style in the paint — he outplayed top Wildcats target James Wiseman at one major summer event — and Calipari followed through with a scholarship offer. Ultimately, the long-lasting relationship with West Virginia won out.
Tshiebwe averaged 21.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game on the Adidas circuit this past summer.
He was one of several frontcourt players on UK’s 2019 radar, and the Cats are still looking for their first commitment in that area. Top 10 prospects Vernon Carey, Matthew Hurt, Isaiah Stewart and Wiseman — the No. 1 player in the class — all have UK scholarship offers.
Kentucky does have early commitments from five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey, five-star wing Kahlil Whitney and four-star wing Dontaie Allen. Those players will be eligible to official sign with the Cats starting Nov. 14.
