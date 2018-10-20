Cat Walk: Fans welcome UK football back to Kroger Field to take on Vanderbilt

Kentucky fans welcome the football team back to Kroger Field on Oct. 20, 2018, for their game against Vanderbilt.
By
Up Next
Kentucky fans welcome the football team back to Kroger Field on Oct. 20, 2018, for their game against Vanderbilt.
By

College Sports

Final statistics from Kentucky’s 14-7 win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 20, 2018 10:31 PM

Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 14-7 in a Southeastern Conference college football game at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night. The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 27 against Missouri (4-3, 0-3) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff is 4 p.m. EDT, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  