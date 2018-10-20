Final statistics from Kentucky’s 14-7 win over Vanderbilt

Kentucky defeated Vanderbilt 14-7 in a Southeastern Conference college football game at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday night. The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 SEC) return to action on Saturday, Oct. 27 against Missouri (4-3, 0-3) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff is 4 p.m. EDT, and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.
