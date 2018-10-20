Kroger Field goal posts shake due to heavy wind during UK-Vandy football
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart answers a reporter's question about whether he considered putting in quarterback Justin Fields during UGA's Oct. 13, 2018, game against LSU.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football tight end Charlie Woerner said the intensity at LSU was a challenge, but it wasn't too much different than other SEC road games. "We just didn't play our best as team," he said. "We kind of hurt ourselves."
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.