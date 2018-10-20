Purdue upset Ohio State and a former Kentucky star played a big role

Former Trinity High School football star Rondale Moore had a big night for Purdue in its upset of No. 2 Ohio State.
Moore had 170 yards and two TDs on 12 receptions and added 24 yards on two carries in the Boilermakers’ 49-20 win over the Buckeyes.
Moore, a true freshman at Purdue University, had a school-record 313 all-purpose yards in the Boilermakers’ season-opener. He’s caught 57 passes for 728 yards and 7 touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards and 1 TD so far this year.
Trinity is the two-time defending state champion in Class 6A. Moore, an Indiana native, was ruled ineligible for part of his junior season but was a big producer during Trinity’s 2016 title run. He finished with 15 TDs and 1,347 yards on 99 catches during the 2017 campaign, after which he was named a Mr. Football finalist.
Jeff Brohm, another former Trinity star, is the head coach at Purdue. The Boilermakers improved to 4-3 this season with the victory.
Comments