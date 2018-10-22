Hurricanes quarterbacks prepare for Boston College on Monday without young receiver

The Miami Hurricanes are usually off on Mondays.
But today, the Canes (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) practiced on Greentree Field because their next game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Boston College (5-2, 2-1) in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Not at media viewing during practice Monday: freshman wide receiver Brian Hightower, who didn’t travel to the game on Oct. 13 at Virginia.
Hightower has a foot/ankle injury, and was seen in a boot before the Virginia game. Hightower has played in six games and has four catches for 60 yards. He scored his lone touchdown in the opener against LSU.
Miami, by the way, which was previously unranked in both major polls , was back at No. 25 on Sunday in the Amway Coaches Poll. The Canes are still unranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
▪ The quarterback rotation today: Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams.
UM coach Mark Richt already announced that Rosier will start Friday at BC.
Weldon, a redshirt freshman, is suspended two more games.
▪ Senior safety Jaquan Johnson, who previously had a hamstring injury and has been extra careful with it, appeared to be full go.
▪ Sophomore slot receiver Jeff Thomas, who previously injured his knee against Florida State, also was out there and appeared full go.
Comments