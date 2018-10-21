Box score from Kentucky’s Blue-White Game

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued its preparations for the 2018-19 season by playing its annual Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena on Sunday night. The Blue team defeated the White team 104-96. Several players crossed over and played for both teams.

Next up for the Wildcats is an exhibition game against Transylvania University on Friday night at 7.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: Tyler Herro, 34 (White)

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 16 (Blue)

Assists: Quade Green, 9 (Blue)

Steals: Tyler Herro, 4 (White)

Blocks: Nick Richards, 5 (Blue)

Turnovers: Quade Green, 4 (Blue)

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.